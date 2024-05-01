Azerbaijan’s history-making European Champion returns to the homeland - PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva, who won a gold medal at the European Championship held in Greece, has returned home.

Idman.biz reports that the 27-year-old grandmaster, who made the history official, was welcomed by family members along with representatives of the sports community at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The chess player, who won the European Championship in Rhodes, climbed to the top of the podium by collecting 8.5 points from 10 games. She went down in history as the first female chess player to win the title of European champion of Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz