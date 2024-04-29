Azerbaijan in Gold Letters - ANALYSIS

The individual European championship of women's chess players held on the Greek island of Rhodes will be concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan can have its name written in gold letters.

The Swiss tournament consists of 10 rounds. The last round will clarify the names of the awardees.

Half a Point is Enough

The leader of the championship Ulviyya Fataliyeva collected 8 points in 9 matches. The Azerbaijani representative, who is 1 point ahead of her closest followers, will face Georgian Nino Batsiashvili. A draw is enough for our international master to become a champion. Half a point will give her the title of European champion. Defeat will make it necessary to consider additional indicators. Gunay Mammadzada, one of those who are one point behind her - who is in the 5th place - also maintains her claim to any medal. Khanim Balajayeva and Sabina Ibrahimova have not lost their theoretical chances to get into the "three" in the rather tight schedule. Each of them has 6.5 points.



Unusual Success

If Ulviyya becomes the European champion, she will be the first intellectual to do so in the history of Azerbaijani chess. In the individual European championship held since 2000, neither our male nor female representative won the championship. In 2020, the race, which did not take place due to the corona virus, has been organized 23 times so far. This year, the women are competing in Greece, while the men's trial in Israel is planned.

Success from Poland

Azerbaijani chess players have won only 3 medals in previous years. The first such success was achieved by Teimour Radjabov in 2005. At that time, Azerbaijani grandmaster, who was considered a young talent, won silver in Poland. This success remains the first and so far the last achievement of male chess players on the continental stage.

"Double" without Gold in Prague

Azerbaijan had to wait 17 years for the next success. Our women distinguished themselves in Prague in 2022. Our representatives won two awards. Gunay repeated Teimour's result and won silver. Ulviyya settled for bronze. That Ulviyya is close to changing bronze to gold two years later. She has the opportunity to become not only our first champion, but also our first chess player to win two prizes.

Individual European chess championship medals of Azerbaijan

2005, Zabje (Poland) – Teimour Radjabov – silver medal

2022, Prague (Czech Republic) – Gunay Mammadzada – silver medal

2022, Prague (Czech Republic) – Ulviyya Fataliyeva – bronze medal

It should be noted that our team was represented by 10 chess players in Rhodes.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

