23 April 2024
EN

Azerbaijan Championship: The first finalist

Chess
News
23 April 2024 12:35
Azerbaijan Championship: The first finalist

The first finalist of the Azerbaijan Championship among men's chess players, held in the Central Scientific Library of ANAS, was announced.

Idman.biz reports that Aydın Süleymanli, who defeated Khazar Babazada in both games of the semi-finals, qualified for the finals.

On the second day of the semi-finals, Muhammad Muradli overcame Vugar Rasulov's defeat in the first game (1:1). A tie-break will be played between them today.

The prize fund of the Azerbaijan Championship has been increased to 30,000 manats. The winner of the competition will be awarded with a medal, diploma and will receive 12,000 manats.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ulviyya Fataliyeva leads with the 4th win in a row
09:56
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva leads with the 4th win in a row

10 players of Azerbaijan are competing in the competition organized on the island of Rhodes
Anar Allahverdiyev: "It is necessary to take lesson from Nijat’s results"
22 April 16:11
Chess

Anar Allahverdiyev: "It is necessary to take lesson from Nijat’s results"

"Nijat has gained good experience"
Ulviyya Fataliyeva's 3rd win in a row
22 April 10:15
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva's 3rd win in a row

183 chess players are competing for prizes in the European Championship
Abasov leaves Toronto defeated, Gukesh is 1st
22 April 10:01
Chess

Abasov leaves Toronto defeated, Gukesh is 1st

The 2024 Candidates Tournament, organized in Toronto, Canada, has come to the end
Another draw from Nijat
21 April 10:38
Chess

Another draw from Nijat

Games of the 13th round took place in the 2024 Candidates Tournament organized in Toronto, Canada
Nijat Abasov was defeated again
19 April 09:22
Chess

Nijat Abasov was defeated again

Games of the 12th round were held in the 2024 Candidates Tournament organized in Toronto

Most read

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
22 April 15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club
Barcelona player finished the season
22 April 16:54
Football

Barcelona player finished the season

The Dutch football player was injured in the first part of El Clasico
Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov
21 April 17:06
Football

Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov

The 50-year-old specialist wishes to continue his work at Galatasaray
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned