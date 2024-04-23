Azerbaijan Championship: The first finalist

The first finalist of the Azerbaijan Championship among men's chess players, held in the Central Scientific Library of ANAS, was announced.

Idman.biz reports that Aydın Süleymanli, who defeated Khazar Babazada in both games of the semi-finals, qualified for the finals.

On the second day of the semi-finals, Muhammad Muradli overcame Vugar Rasulov's defeat in the first game (1:1). A tie-break will be played between them today.

The prize fund of the Azerbaijan Championship has been increased to 30,000 manats. The winner of the competition will be awarded with a medal, diploma and will receive 12,000 manats.

Idman.biz