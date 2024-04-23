Ulviyya Fataliyeva leads with the 4th win in a row

The games of the round 2 in the European Women's Chess Championship 2024 were held.

Idman.biz reports that 10 players of Azerbaijan are competing in the competition organized on the island of Rhodes.

Ulviyya Fataliyeva, who won the maximum result in the first 3 rounds, won her 4th consecutive victory at the start. With this, she dominated in championship.

Govhar Beydullayeva, Gulnar Mammadova and Sabina Rzali also finished the tour with victory. The Azerbaijani chess players finished the day with a total of 4 wins, 5 draws and 1 defeat.

It should be noted that 183 chess players are competing for prizes in the European Championship.

European Championship, Women

IV round, April 22

Ulviyya Fataliyeva - Martyna Wikar (Poland) - 1:0

Alicja Śliwicka (Poland) - Gunay Mammadzada - 1:0

Govhar Beydullayeva - Anastasiya Rakhmangulova (Ukraine) - 1:0

Ellen Fredericia Nilssen (Norway) ) - Mrs. Balajayeva – 0.5:0.5

Lilit Mkrtchian (Armenia) - Ayan Allahverdiyeva – 0.5:0.5

Sabina Ibrahimova – Ann Matnadze Bujiashvili (Georgia) - 0.5:0.5

Gulnar Mammadova – Emilia Deak-Sala (Austria) – 1:0

Sabina Rzali – Miruna-Daria Lehaci (Romania) – 1:0

Ana Ines Teixeira da Silva (Portugal) - Laman Hajiyeva – 0.5:0.5

Shlomit Vardi (Israel) - Narmin Abdinova – 0.5:0.5

Score: 1. Ulviyya Fataliyeva - 4, 10. Govhar Beydullayeva - 3.5, 36. Gulnar Mammadova - 3, 40. Gunay Mammadzada - 2.5, 43. Khanim Balajayeva - 2.5, 58. Sabina Rzali - 2 ,5, 66. Ayan Allahverdiyeva - 2.5, 71. Sabina Ibrahimova - 2.5, 125. Narmin Abdinova - 1.5, 131. Laman Hajiyeva - 1.5.

Idman.biz