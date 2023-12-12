The closing ceremony of "Vugar Gashimov Memorial" was held - PHOTO

The chess "Vugar Gashimov Memorial" hosted by Gabala has ended.

The president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov, spoke at the closing ceremony of the competition, the information provided by the press service of the tournament to Idman.biz.

The head of the institution emphasized that the competition was organized at a high level and congratulated the winning chess player. On behalf of the Azerbaijani chess family, the head of the ACF thanked the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the attention and care shown to chess.

The head of the Organizing Committee of the tournament, Gasim Gashimov, expressed his gratitude to the institutions that supported the organization of the competition.

A brief summary of the race was shown on the screen. Then the chief judge Ilaha Gadimova announced the final result.

The head of Gabala District Executive Power Sabuhi Abdullayev, president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov, head of the territorial tax department Elkhan Suleymanli and Vugar Gashimov’s father Gasim Gashimov participated in the awarding ceremony.

Gasim Gashimov presented the trophy to Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, the winner of the 9th Vugar Gashimov Memorial.

