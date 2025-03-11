11 March 2025
EN

World Championship: Azerbaijani boxer secures dominant first-round victory - PHOTO

Boxing
News
11 March 2025 10:07
25
Another member of the Azerbaijani national boxing team has kicked off the Women’s World Championship in Niš, Serbia, with an impressive win.

Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg) dominated her Round of 32 match, eliminating Afghanistan’s Khurshid Mohammadi in the very first round, Idman.biz reports.

Mikayilova secured a complete victory over her opponent, settling the fight decisively in the opening round.

In the Round of 16, she will face Esra Yildiz Kahraman (Turkiye), who advanced automatically from the first stage. The match is set for March 12.
Notably, two more Azerbaijani boxers will enter the ring on the third day of the championship.

Idman.biz

