Six Azerbaijani boxers set to compete at World Championship

Azerbaijan’s women’s boxing team is gearing up for the World Championship in Niš, Serbia, which will take place from March 8 to 16.

Idman.biz reports that head coach Ilkin Agayev has selected six athletes to represent the country:

Anahkhanim Ismayilova (48 kg), Marjona Savriyeva (50 kg), Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg), Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg), Emili Rzayeva (70 kg), and Aynur Rzayeva (+81 kg).

The national team departed for Serbia a day before the tournament and is expected to return to Baku on March 17.

Idman.biz