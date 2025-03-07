7 March 2025
EN

Another boxer in the semifinals of the Adriatic Pearl

Boxing
News
7 March 2025 10:14
29
1/4 final stage of the Adriatic Pearl international tournament among young boxers, which has the status of the World Cup, has been concluded in the city of Budva, Montenegro.

According to the results of the matches, another athlete from Azerbaijani national team has entered the semifinals, Idman.biz reports.

Zidan Humbatov (54 kg) won his second fight against Ilgiz Korgonbayev (Kyrgyzstan). He defeated his opponent with complete superiority in the second round. Humbatov will face Ali Murat (Kazakhstan) in the semifinals. The match will be held on March 8.

Azerbaijani boxer has secured at least a bronze medal for himself by reaching the semifinals.

3 more boxers will compete in the semifinals of the Adriatic Pearl. Banuchicek Nasirli (48 kg) will fight against Natalya Nieviadomska (Poland), Ozlem Hasanova (66 kg) against Akbota Yessimbekova (Kazakhstan), and Ilkana Ahmadova (+81 kg) against Sabina Zhaksilik (Kazakhstan).

Idman.biz

