2 March 2025
EN

Strandja: Two of Azerbaijani boxers in the final, two of them bronze medal

Boxing
News
2 March 2025 12:14
4
Two boxers of Azerbaijani national team reached the final of the international Strandja tournament held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

Zalimkhan Suleymanov (57 kg) and Zaur Gahramanov (67 kg) completed their semifinal fights with victories, Idman.biz reports.

Suleymanov fought with Giorgi Kapanadze (Georgia) on the way to the final. The match ended with the victory of Azerbaijani boxer with a score of 4:1 (28*:28, 29:27, 28*:28, 27:29, 28*:28). He will face Khuzhanazar Nortozhyev (Uzbekistan) in the match for the gold medal.

Gahramanov was stronger than Demur Kajaya (Georgia). He won with a score of 5:0 (30:26, 30:26, 30:26, 30:26, 30:26). Azerbaijani representative will test his strength against Torekhan Sabirkhan (Kazakhstan) in the final.

Azerbaijani other boxers Nijat Huseynov (51 kg) and Nabi Isgandarov (67 kg) finished the tournament with bronze medals after losing in the semifinals. Huseynov was injured in the second round of the match against Daniyal Sabit (Kazakhstan) and could not continue the fight. In Isgandarov's match with Torekhan Sabirkhan (Kazakhstan), the opponent won with a score of 3:2 (27:30, 28:29, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28).

Idman.biz

