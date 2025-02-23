Another boxer from Azərbaycan in the final of the international tournament

The semi-final stage of the Dracula Open international tournament among young boxers in Romania has been concluded.

Another athlete from Azerbaijani national team has qualified for the final, Idman.biz reports.

Although Bilalhabashi Nazarov (51 kg) was supposed to face Andrei Turbureanu (Romania), his opponent did not come to the fight. Nazarov will face Ukrainian Maksim Mashevsky (Ukraine) in the final.

Abbasgulu Shadlinski (75 kg) was content with a bronze medal. He did not appear for the match against Halil Sami (Bulgaria) due to a wrist injury in the 1/4 final.

Thus, 5 boxers from Azerbaijani national team have qualified for the final. 4 of Azerbaijani representatives finished the tournament with bronze medals.

The final matches at the Dracula Open will be held today.

Idman.biz