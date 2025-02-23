23 February 2025
EN

Another boxer from Azərbaycan in the final of the international tournament

Boxing
News
23 February 2025 11:40
15
Another boxer from Azərbaycan in the final of the international tournament

The semi-final stage of the Dracula Open international tournament among young boxers in Romania has been concluded.

Another athlete from Azerbaijani national team has qualified for the final, Idman.biz reports.

Although Bilalhabashi Nazarov (51 kg) was supposed to face Andrei Turbureanu (Romania), his opponent did not come to the fight. Nazarov will face Ukrainian Maksim Mashevsky (Ukraine) in the final.

Abbasgulu Shadlinski (75 kg) was content with a bronze medal. He did not appear for the match against Halil Sami (Bulgaria) due to a wrist injury in the 1/4 final.

Thus, 5 boxers from Azerbaijani national team have qualified for the final. 4 of Azerbaijani representatives finished the tournament with bronze medals.

The final matches at the Dracula Open will be held today.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan’s national boxing team set to compete in the Strandja tournament
21 February 16:47
Boxing

Azerbaijan’s national boxing team set to compete in the Strandja tournament

The prestigious Strandja international boxing tournament will kick off in Sofia, Bulgaria
Azerbaijani boxers achieve 4 more victories in Romania
21 February 14:53
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers achieve 4 more victories in Romania

The Dracula Open international boxing tournament for young athletes in Romania saw the quarterfinals take place recently
Azerbaijani boxers secure two more wins at Dracula Open
20 February 15:49
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers secure two more wins at Dracula Open

The Dracula Open international boxing tournament for young athletes is ongoing in Romania
Three Azerbaijani boxers advance to Dracula Open semifinals
19 February 11:13
Boxing

Three Azerbaijani boxers advance to Dracula Open semifinals

Three members of Azerbaijan's national boxing team have secured spots in the semifinals

New head coach of women's national boxing team: "Our goal is to win medals at the World Championship"
17 February 17:26
Boxing

New head coach of women's national boxing team: "Our goal is to win medals at the World Championship"

This was stated by Ilkin Aghayev, the newly appointed head coach of Azerbaijan’s women's boxing team

New head coach appointed for the women's boxing team of Azerbaijan
17 February 13:51
Boxing

New head coach appointed for the women's boxing team of Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijan women's boxing team has officially appointed a new head coach

Most read

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO
21 February 16:19
Football

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO

The final decision on whether the match will proceed rests with the match official
Venus Williams returns to the court
20 February 16:15
Tennis

Venus Williams returns to the court

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is making her comeback to professional tennis

Match officials announced for Qarabag vs Sabah clash
20 February 16:45
Football

Match officials announced for Qarabag vs Sabah clash

The referee appointments for Matchday 24 of the Misli Premier League

Second test for Azerbaijan women’s U19 team in Albania
21 February 11:14
Football

Second test for Azerbaijan women’s U19 team in Albania

The Azerbaijan Women’s U19 football team will play their next match today