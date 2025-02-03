3 February 2025
Azerbaijan's IBA Champions Night: Global Boxing Milestone

Boxing
News
3 February 2025 15:51
15
The prestigious event, organized by the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, showcased remarkable hospitality and organization, earning international acclaim.

The IBA Champions Night, held in Baku, has been recognized as one of the best boxing events of the past year.

Idman.biz reports that the event, organized by the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) as part of its centenary celebration, took place at the National Gymnastics Arena and stood out for its exceptional organization.

In this regard, the International Boxing Association (IBA) sent a letter of appreciation to the ABF. IBA President Umar Kremlev expressed that the hospitality shown by ABF during his visit to Baku was a shining reflection of the country’s rich traditions: "The IBA Champions Night held on September 28, 2024, at the National Gymnastics Arena was not only a significant event for Azerbaijani boxing but also one of the top three IBA Champions Night events of 2024. This remarkable achievement showcases our commitment to the sport and its development."

The letter also emphasized that efforts to promote boxing and strengthen international relations in the field are highly commendable: “I am confident that Azerbaijan will continue to host major tournaments under the flags of IBA and EUBS.”

The event, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, featured eight bouts with the world’s top boxers. Four Azerbaijani fighters emerged victorious in their matches.

Idman.biz

