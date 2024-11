Members of the Odlar Yurdu Boxing Club, based in Magdeburg, Germany, triumphed at the Fuhne-Pokal 2024 tournament.

Idman.biz reports that the competition, held in Görzig, was a significant event for ranking purposes.

Over 100 athletes from various German cities participated, with Odlar Yurdu represented by four young boxers. Among them, Dmitro Turkulets and Halili Bleorent emerged victorious, claiming the championship titles in their respective categories.

