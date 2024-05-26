26 May 2024
EN

Hasanov defeated his Polish opponent in the license tournament

26 May 2024 16:04
Azerbaijani boxer Malik Hasanov started the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, with a victory.

Idman.biz informs that the member of the national team fighting in the weight of 63.5 kg met the Polish Bartolomey Roskovich in his first match.

Hasanov won all 3 rounds. Our boxer won 5:0 (29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27) and advanced to the 1/16 finals. He will face Chol Man Choe (North Korea) in his second match. The fight will take place on May 28.

It should be noted that Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg) will fight in boxing ring today in the evening session.

