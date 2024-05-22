22 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijani boxers to participate in the license tournament

Boxing
News
22 May 2024 14:19
12
On May 24, the II World Olympic Qualifying Boxing Tournament will start in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will be represented by 9 boxers in the 10-day competition.

Shamil Askerov (57 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg), Marjona Savriyeva (50 kg), Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg), Mahsati Hamzayeva (57 kg), Shahla Allahverdiyeva (66 kg) and Aynur Rzayeva (75 kg) will compete.

More than 600 boxers from 133 countries and the Refugee team are expected to participate in the tournament. In the competition, 28 men and 23 women will receive a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

According to the regulations, 3 (men) in 57 kg, 5 in 63.5 kg, 5 in 71 kg, and 4 in other weights will be eligible to participate in the French capital.

The lottery will be held on May 23.

It should be noted that Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) have already won a license for Paris-2024.

Idman.biz

