Today, the international tournament between teenagers and young boxers will start in Eger, Hungary.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan national team will be represented in the youth competition.

Head coach Elbrus Rzayev will give Taghi Nasibov (60 kg), Abbasgulu Shadlinski (71 kg), Huseyn Huseynli (80 kg) and Ruslan Kahramanova (86 kg) a chance in the tournament.

The finals will be held on May 17.

It should be noted that our team will return to Baku on May 18.

Idman.biz