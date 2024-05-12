12 May 2024
5 countries will participate in the Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024 international tournament

12 May 2024 18:04
5 countries will participate in the Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024 international tournament

On May 13, the "Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024" international tournament among teenage boy boxers will start.

Idman.biz reports that the winners of 13 weight classes will be determined in the traditional competition to be held at the Baku Boxing Center.

In addition to Azerbaijani boxers, teams from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan will participate in the tournament. The finals of the "Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024", where 116 athletes will participate, will be held on May 18.

The Azerbaijan national team will compete with a large team in the competition. The head coach of Azerbaijan team, Vagif Kazimov, will test 71 teenagers in the tournament.

On the first day of the competition, the opening ceremony will be held at 14:00, after which the battles will begin.

It should be noted that the supervisor of "Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024" will be Petr Vinnik (Belarus), the chief referee will be Anar Babanlı.

Idman.biz

