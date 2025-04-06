6 April 2025
Playoffs and playoff pairs determined

6 April 2025 17:08
The regular season in the Azerbaijan Basketball League has ended.

After 20 rounds of competition, it has been determined in which stage the teams will continue the competition, Idman.biz reports.

The leader of Group A, Sabah, the second-placed Nakhchivan and the third-placed Neftchi have secured a direct qualification for the playoff. Along with them, the winner of Group B, Sheki, has also qualified for the playoff.

According to the regulations, the other clubs will start the competition from the playoff stage.

Playoff pairs:
Sumgait - Sarhadchi
Ganja - Lankaran
Ordu - Guba
Absheron - NTD

The clubs that have won two victories in the playoff stage the fastest will qualify for the playoff.

