Playoffs and playoff pairs determined

The regular season in the Azerbaijan Basketball League has ended.

After 20 rounds of competition, it has been determined in which stage the teams will continue the competition, Idman.biz reports.

The leader of Group A, Sabah, the second-placed Nakhchivan and the third-placed Neftchi have secured a direct qualification for the playoff. Along with them, the winner of Group B, Sheki, has also qualified for the playoff.

According to the regulations, the other clubs will start the competition from the playoff stage.

Playoff pairs:

Sumgait - Sarhadchi

Ganja - Lankaran

Ordu - Guba

Absheron - NTD

The clubs that have won two victories in the playoff stage the fastest will qualify for the playoff.

