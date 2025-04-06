6 April 2025
Sumgait head coach: "If we play with such determination, we will reach the playoffs"

"Despite the defeat, the guys played well. We just weren't lucky in the end."

These words were said by Sumgait head coach Vadim Kuramshin in a statement to the club's press service after the match with Ganja (92:94) within the framework of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

He said that the shots were not accurate at the most important moments: "In any case, our main goal was to finish the regular season without injuries. Because I have only 4 legionnaires at my disposal. Zion Young has just recovered from his injury and completed the rehabilitation phase. Therefore, I could not demand anything extraordinary from the guys. They all played well. Just a couple of mistakes negatively affected the result. The game we demonstrated in the last matches of the season gives reason for optimism in the playoffs. If we play with such enthusiasm, I think we will make it to the playoffs."

Idman.biz

