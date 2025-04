"We started the match badly. We really felt the absence of our head coach Murat Dikmen".

Nakhchivan BC assistant coach Guray Yildiz said this in a statement to the club's press service after the game with Sabah BC (89:111), Idman.biz reports.

According to him, the opponent won very comfortably because they had problems with defensive rebounds: "We wanted to win before the playoffs, but it didn't work out. We won't make such mistakes in the next stage. We trust our team and head coach".

Idman.biz