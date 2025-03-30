Second stage of the ABB Youth Basketball League will start on this date

The second stage of the ABB Youth Basketball League in 3x3 basketball will be held at the Baku Sports Palace on April 7-8.

20 teams will participate in the second stage of the league, which will consist of four stages in total, Idman.biz reports.

According to the tournament schedule, the teams that took the first 8 places at the end will qualify for the final stage. Most of the participating teams will be university teams.

In addition, several club teams will also compete in the tournament.

According to the regulations, only basketball players under the age of 28 are allowed to participate in the games.

Idman.biz