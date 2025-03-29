Ordu captain: “Nothing is over yet”

“The team’s performance did not turn out as we wanted.”

Ordu club basketball player Rustam Aliyev said this in a statement to the club’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

The captain of his team expressed his thoughts on the last matches of the season and overall performances: “Nothing is over yet and the season is not over. To be honest, I believed that we would take 1st place in Group B. However, some problems did not allow this.”

Aliyev emphasized that the injury factor created serious problems for his team: “In particular, Ramme Griffin’s injury, health problems of some legionnaires, and the lack of rotation inevitably affected our match and set us back. I myself have not yet fully recovered from my injury. We have the last matches of the main stage ahead, as well as play-in matches. We want to play these matches well and end the season on a high note.”

Ordu is in third place in the tournament table with 31 points after 19 rounds.

