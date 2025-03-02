Sadig Sadigov: "The team's results show that we have taken the right step"

"Our basketball work is in order. We have a game against Nakhchivan ahead. A tense match awaits us",

It was stated by the head of the Neftchi Sports Club, Sadig Sadigov, in a statement to Sport24.az, Idman.biz reports.

He also spoke about the goal set for the team: "At the beginning of the season, we invited Anar Sariyev" behind the wheel". He is the assistant to the head coach of the national team, a well-known specialist. It's just that later our goals did not coincide. We continue on our path with our new head coach Davit Chivcivadze. The team's results show that we have taken the right step. Our idea is to qualify for the European Cups".

Idman.biz