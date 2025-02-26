26 February 2025
EN

Champion crowned in Youth Basketball League

Basketball
News
26 February 2025 09:55
13
The first stage of the ABB Youth Basketball League tournament has concluded, determining its inaugural champion.

The Azerbaijan Basketball Federation's press service announced the results, Idman.biz reports.

The final stage took place at the Baku Sports Palace. In the semifinals, Idman Akademiyasi’s main team secured an 18-15 victory over BSU, while their second team edged out AzTU 22-20.

The championship game saw the two Idman Akademiyasi teams face off, with the main squad emerging victorious with a 21-18 win.

The title went to Idman Akademiyasi’s main team, which was awarded by Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF) Sports Director Turgay Zeytingoz and tournament organizer Nijat Mirzayev.

The next stage of the ABB Youth Basketball League is set to take place in March.

