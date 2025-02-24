Irish basketball player: "We didn’t give Azerbaijan’s defenders a chance"

"I’d say it was a hard fought game."

Speaking to Idman.biz, Irish national team player Neal Quinn shared his thoughts on their match against Azerbaijan in the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

"We managed to get key stops and baskets to keep our lead until the end when we managed to finish strong.

We came in expecting a tough game and it was for a big part of the game. We really keyed in on making their guards beat us and do our best to limit Hall. We come into every game expecting to win and we thought if we followed our plan and move the ball we would win. I think it was a relatively sloppy game from both teams especially when it comes to turnovers.

When you lose possession of the ball to the other team. Passing the ball out of bounds or getting the ball taken from you and stuff like that."

According to Quinn, despite the 15-point victory, the game was challenging.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz