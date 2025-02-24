24 February 2025
EN

Irish basketball player: "We didn’t give Azerbaijan’s defenders a chance"

Basketball
News
24 February 2025 18:11
12
Irish basketball player: "We didn’t give Azerbaijan’s defenders a chance"

"I’d say it was a hard fought game."

Speaking to Idman.biz, Irish national team player Neal Quinn shared his thoughts on their match against Azerbaijan in the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

"We managed to get key stops and baskets to keep our lead until the end when we managed to finish strong.
We came in expecting a tough game and it was for a big part of the game. We really keyed in on making their guards beat us and do our best to limit Hall. We come into every game expecting to win and we thought if we followed our plan and move the ball we would win. I think it was a relatively sloppy game from both teams especially when it comes to turnovers.

When you lose possession of the ball to the other team. Passing the ball out of bounds or getting the ball taken from you and stuff like that."

According to Quinn, despite the 15-point victory, the game was challenging.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz

Related news

Ganja volleyball player aims for positivity
14:34
Basketball

Ganja volleyball player aims for positivity

Ganja volleyball player Marina Tushova shared these thoughts in an interview

Tahir Bakhshiyev: "Experience will help in future competitions"
13:28
Basketball

Tahir Bakhshiyev: "Experience will help in future competitions"

The coach shared his thoughts on the match
Two Azerbaijani basketball players in the Top-10
11:30
Basketball

Two Azerbaijani basketball players in the Top-10

The first qualifying round of the FIBA World Cup 2027 in the European zone has concluded

Irish basketball player: "We faced difficulties traveling to Azerbaijan due to weather conditions"
23 February 09:38
Basketball

Irish basketball player: "We faced difficulties traveling to Azerbaijan due to weather conditions"

Irish national team player Neal Quinn shared his thoughts with Idman.biz
Referees for Azerbaijan-Ireland match announced
22 February 18:08
Basketball

Referees for Azerbaijan-Ireland match announced

The match, which will be held tomorrow at Baku Sports Palace, will start at 17:00
Irish national team awaits Azerbaijani basketball players in Baku
22 February 13:16
Basketball

Irish national team awaits Azerbaijani basketball players in Baku

Azerbaijan national team will meet Ireland on February 23

Most read

Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO
22 February 12:01
Football

Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO

The players of Udinese argued over who would take the penalty
Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce
11:00
Football

Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

Today's Istanbul derby will feature a crucial clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again
14:41
Football

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again

The Misli Premier League Round 24 fixture between Zira and Kapaz has been rescheduled once again

If the match is held, it will not be broadcast on television
23 February 14:03
Football

If the match is held, it will not be broadcast on television

Shamakhi - Turan Tovuz match will not be broadcast