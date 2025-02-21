19 teams set to compete in the Youth Basketball League - PHOTO

The draw for the group stage of the 3x3 ABB Youth Basketball League has been held.

19 teams will compete across five groups in the opening phase of the tournament, which will take place on February 24, Idman.biz reports.

The competition will be held at the Baku Sports Palace. According to the regulations, the top two teams from each group will advance to the playoff stage, which is scheduled for February 25.

Group A: AzTU, Baku ANM, BSU

Group B: AzTU 2, Khazar 2, ADNSU, BDU

Group C: ADBTIA, ATU-Ganja, NDU, Torpaq Qolat

Group D: ADBTIA 2, BMU, ADNSU 2, UNEC

Group E: Khazar, P.H, BDU 2, BMU 2

The tournament is open to basketball players aged 28 and below.

Idman.biz