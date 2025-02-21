21 February 2025
EN

19 teams set to compete in the Youth Basketball League - PHOTO

Basketball
News
21 February 2025 14:16
The draw for the group stage of the 3x3 ABB Youth Basketball League has been held.

19 teams will compete across five groups in the opening phase of the tournament, which will take place on February 24, Idman.biz reports.

The competition will be held at the Baku Sports Palace. According to the regulations, the top two teams from each group will advance to the playoff stage, which is scheduled for February 25.

Group A: AzTU, Baku ANM, BSU
Group B: AzTU 2, Khazar 2, ADNSU, BDU
Group C: ADBTIA, ATU-Ganja, NDU, Torpaq Qolat
Group D: ADBTIA 2, BMU, ADNSU 2, UNEC
Group E: Khazar, P.H, BDU 2, BMU 2

The tournament is open to basketball players aged 28 and below.

Idman.biz

