21 February 2025
EN

Tahir Bakhshiyev: "Referee's decisions played a role in our defeat"

Basketball
News
21 February 2025 11:26
11
Tahir Bakhshiyev: "Referee's decisions played a role in our defeat"

"The team did everything it could."

This is what Tahir Bakhshiyev, head coach of the Azerbaijan men's basketball team, stated in an interview with Idman.biz.

He evaluated the national team’s performance in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers match against Kosovo.

Bakhshiyev emphasized that referee decisions played a role in the loss, saying, "Before the match, I had said that the chances were 50-50. Despite this, the players fought until the end. We could have won this match. Although I don’t like discussing officiating, I must say that the referees' decisions favored Kosovo, which caused us difficulties. I believe the players played well. We really wanted to win this match, but it didn’t happen."

The match ended with a score of 79-81 in favor of Kosovo. Azerbaijan will play its final match in the qualifying round against Ireland on February 23 in Baku.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Related news

New signing from Ganja joins Lankaran
14:29
Basketball

New signing from Ganja joins Lankaran

Lankaran has strengthened its roster with a new basketball player

19 teams set to compete in the Youth Basketball League - PHOTO
14:16
Basketball

19 teams set to compete in the Youth Basketball League - PHOTO

The draw for the group stage of the 3x3 ABB Youth Basketball League has been held

Goodbye, World Cup: Dream shattered in Pristina
11:41
Basketball

Goodbye, World Cup: Dream shattered in Pristina

The Azerbaijan men's basketball team has lost its chance to compete in the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup

Amil Hamzayev: "We don't want to give the home team full control from the start" - Interview
20 February 14:23
Basketball

Amil Hamzayev: "We don't want to give the home team full control from the start" - Interview

An interview with Amil Hamzayev, the basketball player for the Azerbaijan national team

Ganja Part Ways with Ukrainian Player Vladislav Frolov
20 February 13:50
Basketball

Ganja Part Ways with Ukrainian Player Vladislav Frolov

The contract was terminated by mutual agreement
Kevin Allen joins NTD
20 February 11:27
Basketball

Kevin Allen joins NTD

Allen’s last club was Amman United from Jordan

Most read

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"
18 February 15:31
Football

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"

Former Brazilian legend has refused to name Lionel Messi as the best of all time in football
Galatasaray – Fenerbahce derby to be officiated by foreign referee
19 February 15:49
Football

Galatasaray – Fenerbahce derby to be officiated by foreign referee

The upcoming derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will be overseen by a foreign referee

F1 75 live event time announced
18 February 18:07
Formula 1

F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans
Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback
20 February 10:34
Football

Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback

The UEFA Europa League playoff stage will conclude today