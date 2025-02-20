20 February 2025
Ganja Part Ways with Ukrainian Player Vladislav Frolov

20 February 2025 13:50
Ganja Part Ways with Ukrainian Player Vladislav Frolov

Ganja Basketball Club has announced a departure.

The club has parted ways with Vladislav Frolov, Idman.biz reports.

The contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

Frolov had joined the team earlier in the season.

