Azerbaijan women’s basketball team climbs 4 spots in world rankings

Basketball
News
17 February 2025 11:39
30
The latest FIBA world rankings for women’s national basketball teams have been announced.

Azerbaijan’s national team now holds the 103rd position globally, with a total of 55.4 points, Idman.biz reports.

This marks an improvement of four spots compared to the previous ranking.

Under the guidance of head coach Evren Alkaya, the team recently competed in the final two EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers, suffering defeats against Belgium (24:97) and Poland (34:88). Despite these losses, the team moved up in the standings due to the decline of other nations.

The ranking list features 118 teams, with the United States leading the table with 888.2 points.

Idman.biz

