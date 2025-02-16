Absheron strengthens its squad with a Turkish basketball player

Absheron has strengthened its squad with a new basketball player.

Turkish Omer Yavas will work for the success of Absheron until the end of the season, Idman.biz reports.

24-year-old basketball player most recently played for his country's 1st league team Kapaklıspor. Omer Yavas also defended the honor of the super league teams Tofash and Yalovaspor during his career.

Turkish basketball player also played in tournaments such as European Cup and the Champions League during his years at Tofash.

