10 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijan national basketball team gathers for training ahead of Kosovo and Ireland matches

Basketball
News
10 February 2025 14:15
30
Azerbaijan national basketball team gathers for training ahead of Kosovo and Ireland matches

The Azerbaijan men’s national basketball team is set to begin its training camp in preparation for the final matches of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers.

Head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev confirmed the schedule to Idman.biz, stating that the team will assemble on February 11 to start training at the Sarhadchi Sports Center. The sessions will continue for a week before the squad departs for Kosovo on February 18.

Competing in the first qualification round of the FIBA World Cup 2027 European Zone, Azerbaijan will face Kosovo away on February 20, followed by a home match against Ireland three days later.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Europe’s worst performance
17:41
Basketball

Europe’s worst performance

Azerbaijan women’s basketball team ends Euro-2025 qualifiers in last place
"Sarhadchi's new American player: "I like Azerbaijan"
17:15
Basketball

"Sarhadchi's new American player: "I like Azerbaijan"

Basketball star Jimmy Nichols shares his experience after joining the team
Davonte Craven: “Guba needs more positivity to succeed"
15:38
Basketball

Davonte Craven: “Guba needs more positivity to succeed"

American star reflects on recent victory and the team’s path forward
Azerbaijan national basketball team roster announced - Key players return to the squad
15:25
Basketball

Azerbaijan national basketball team roster announced - Key players return to the squad

The preliminary squad for the Azerbaijan men's national basketball team has been revealed

Azerbaijan women's basketball team sets unfortunate record in Euro-2025 Qualifiers
10:48
Basketball

Azerbaijan women's basketball team sets unfortunate record in Euro-2025 Qualifiers

National team's struggles lead to rare scoring low in loss to Poland
Lankaran head coach: "The opponent took advantage of our mistakes"
8 February 17:50
Basketball

Lankaran head coach: "The opponent took advantage of our mistakes"

Georgy Kondrusevich emphasized that the absence of head coach Michael Rogers had a negative impact on the team

Most read

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo
9 February 10:13
Football

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo

The event took place before the Madrid Derby

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?
8 February 14:30
Football

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?

The global ranking of football leagues has been announced
Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku
8 February 16:45
Football

Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku

27-year-old football player most recently played for the Cypriot club Paralimni
Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart
8 February 16:21
Football

Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart

Stuttgart has won once in its last four matches in all tournaments