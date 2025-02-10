Azerbaijan national basketball team gathers for training ahead of Kosovo and Ireland matches

The Azerbaijan men’s national basketball team is set to begin its training camp in preparation for the final matches of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers.

Head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev confirmed the schedule to Idman.biz, stating that the team will assemble on February 11 to start training at the Sarhadchi Sports Center. The sessions will continue for a week before the squad departs for Kosovo on February 18.

Competing in the first qualification round of the FIBA World Cup 2027 European Zone, Azerbaijan will face Kosovo away on February 20, followed by a home match against Ireland three days later.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz