Azerbaijan women's national team sets a unique record - ANALYSIS

The Azerbaijan women’s national basketball team played its latest match in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers.

The result of the away game against Belgium was no different from the previous encounters, Idman.biz reports.

Having suffered four consecutive defeats, Evren Alkaya’s squad was once again unable to secure a win. Although Belgium, the Group C leader, was the clear favorite, the final score was still surprising.

35-Point Improvement

In their previous home match against Belgium, the Azerbaijani team suffered a staggering 108-point loss. Considering this, expectations for the away game were grim. Belgium, battling Lithuania for the top spot, was unlikely to show mercy, as every point was crucial.

Moreover, Azerbaijan traveled to Belgium with a young squad: Aylin Niftaliyeva, Angelina Ismayilova, Aylin Akbarzade, Selminaz Ramazanli, Leyla Allahverdiyeva, Valeriya Kitayeva, Sitara Abbasova, Elanur Gokcol, Deniz Gokcol, Silan Akbingol, Alexandra Mollenhauer, and Adila Yusubova. With an average age of just 17.5 years, facing a vastly more experienced opponent, a heavy defeat seemed inevitable.

However, compared to the home game, the team managed to reduce the margin of defeat to 73 points - an improvement of 35 points in a short period.

A Record-Setting Defense

As the undisputed underdog of Group C, Azerbaijan has faced a series of crushing defeats, making this loss to Belgium relatively acceptable. More importantly, their defensive performance was the best yet. The team limited Belgium to just 97 points—their best defensive showing in this qualification cycle.

In three of their previous four games, Azerbaijan had conceded over 100 points. The only exception was against Lithuania, where they allowed 99 points. The Belgium game saw an improvement of two points in that regard. In short, Alkaya’s squad delivered a defensive display that had not been seen before.

Lowest-Scoring Period

In the final quarter of the game, Belgium managed only 16 points—a remarkable feat for Azerbaijan. The team, which typically concedes 20-30 points per quarter, showed an unusual level of resilience, marking its best quarter of the qualifiers. Previously, their best quarter performance had been limiting Poland to 20 points in the third period of their matchup.

Scoring Drought

Azerbaijan managed to score just 24 points in the entire game. With 40 minutes of playtime, this equates to scoring just one point every 100 seconds. This marks a new low for the team in the qualifiers, surpassing their previous worst performance of 28 points—also against Belgium in Baku.

Basketless Quarter?

The third quarter was particularly difficult offensively, with Azerbaijan scoring just four points in 10 minutes. At first glance, it seemed as if the team was playing without a hoop. However, this was not a new low but rather a repeat of their performance in the third quarter of the previous match against Belgium.

Azerbaijan’s Qualifying Matches

Nov 9, 2023: Lithuania 99–62 Azerbaijan (22:18, 24:19, 30:11, 23:14)

Nov 12, 2023: Azerbaijan 28–136 Belgium (6:25, 4:38, 6:39, 12:34)

Nov 7, 2024: Poland 105–51 Azerbaijan (32:16, 32:15, 20:10, 21:10)

Nov 10, 2024: Azerbaijan 47–108 Lithuania (16:23, 13:30, 13:24, 5:31)

Feb 6, 2025: Belgium 97–24 Azerbaijan (27:5, 25:7, 29:4, 16:8)

Shared Record

By scoring just 24 points against Belgium, Azerbaijan also tied the lowest score of the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers. Ireland faced a similar fate, scoring 24 points in a 24–125 loss to France. Interestingly, both teams set this unwanted record on the same day.

Among the Winless Five

Out of 32 teams competing in the qualifiers, five have yet to secure a win - Azerbaijan included. The others in this unfortunate group are Austria, Ireland, North Macedonia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, Azerbaijan stands out as the weakest among them, having scored only 212 points while conceding 545. Their -333-point differential is the worst in the tournament, even trailing Ireland’s -244 (243–487).

Azerbaijan will play its final qualifier match on February 9 in Baku against Poland.

Idman.biz