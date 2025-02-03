Azerbaijan women's basketball team announced for Final EURO 2025 qualifying matches

The roster for the Azerbaijan women's basketball team has been revealed for the final two qualifying games of the EURO 2025 tournament.

Idman.biz reports that 12 players have been called up to compete in the upcoming matches against Belgium and Poland.

The selected players include Aylin Niftaliyeva, Angelina Ismayılova, Aylin Akbarzada, Salminaz Ramazanli, Leyla Allahverdiyeva, Valeriya Kitayeva, Sitara Abbasova, Elanur Gokçol, Deniz Gokçol, Silan Akbingol, Aleksandra Mollenhauer, and Adila Yusubova. The team, mainly composed of young athletes, has an average age of 17.5 years.

The national team will face Belgium away on February 6, followed by a home match against Poland three days later.

