Lankaran head coach: "It was difficult to win after 10 consecutive defeats"

"It was difficult to win after 10 consecutive defeats".

Lankaran head coach Georgi Kondrusevich said this after the game in which they won against Guba with a score of 87:84, Idman.biz reports.

Belarusian specialist expressed his belief that they will achieve better results in the next games: "I hope that since all the basketball players have gathered together, we will be more competitive from now on. The game was very difficult for us. We all worked for the victory. I would like to thank the whole team. In the end, we managed to catch up with the opponent in the score and the turning point was that we had a better impact on defense. This brought us the victory. I do not want to single out any player in particular. I hope that this victory will have a positive effect on our next results. Time will tell. Everything depends on us".

