2 February 2025
EN

Ordu head coach: “It was a very difficult match, we managed to win”

Basketball
News
2 February 2025 17:17
41
“It was a very difficult match, but we managed to win”

Ordu head coach Alberto Blanco said this in a statement to the club’s press service after their victory over Ganja (93:90), Idman.biz reports.

Spanish specialist said that he considers this victory very important in the current situation: “Because we have enough problems. Two leading members of the main team missed the match due to injuries. The guys performed excellently. It is a fantastic victory. I congratulate my players. If we are fighting for first place, we must definitely win such games.

Blanco emphasized that they started the game unsuccessfully: “There was a big difference in the score. However, starting from the 3rd period, we fought better on the field. The match was so tense that overtime was needed. We won in this part. However, Ganja team fought very persistently. In 3-point shooting, the team still cannot give the desired results. When this happens, we use other means, more complex attacks, to score points. However, we are working on 3-point shooting. Because in many matches we have not been able to use such shots. I believe that in future matches there will be no such problems. I myself have been sick for a week. But this victory gave me additional motivation.

