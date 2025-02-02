2 February 2025
Shahriyar Askerov: “A number of our players’ mistakes led to this”

Basketball
News
2 February 2025 17:04
“We were well prepared, we wanted to win. However, the players made individual mistakes in the end”

It was stated by the head coach of Guba Shahriyar Askerov in a statement to the club’s press service after the match with Lankaran, Idman.biz reports.

The expert congratulated the opposing team on the victory: I congratulate Lankaran, they played very well. They fought almost to the end. I congratulate the opponent again”.

The head coach expressed his dissatisfaction with his players: “The opposing team played well, but the same cannot be said about our players. We created an 11-point difference. However, after that, the connection between the players was lost. Thus, the game was lost. In the end, a number of our players’ mistakes led to this”.

Today, in the 13th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Guba – Lankaran lost 87:84.

