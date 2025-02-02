Shahriyar Askerov: “A number of our players’ mistakes led to this”

“We were well prepared, we wanted to win. However, the players made individual mistakes in the end”

It was stated by the head coach of Guba Shahriyar Askerov in a statement to the club’s press service after the match with Lankaran, Idman.biz reports.

The expert congratulated the opposing team on the victory: I congratulate Lankaran, they played very well. They fought almost to the end. I congratulate the opponent again”.

The head coach expressed his dissatisfaction with his players: “The opposing team played well, but the same cannot be said about our players. We created an 11-point difference. However, after that, the connection between the players was lost. Thus, the game was lost. In the end, a number of our players’ mistakes led to this”.

Today, in the 13th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Guba – Lankaran lost 87:84.

