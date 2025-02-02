Halil Atli: "We lost the match by a small margin due to ordinary mistakes"

"First of all, I would like to thank our fans who did not leave us alone in the away game and supported us."

Ganja head coach Halil Atli shared his thoughts with the club's press service after the game with Ordu, Idman.biz reports.

Turkish specialist said that the match was a good game for basketball fans: "We wanted to give the fans a victory in Baku. But it didn't happen. We had losses in the squad. We didn't have much opportunity to rotate. We built our game plan accordingly. We did good work on the court. We fought until the end. But after one or two simple mistakes, we gave up the advantage in the main time. The match was played in extra time. We also lost the match by a small margin due to ordinary mistakes there."

The head coach emphasized that they will focus on the upcoming games: "We will try to eliminate the shortcomings. We want to show our fans good games and make them happy."

Today, in the 13th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Ganja lost to Ordu in an away match with a score of 93:90.

Idman.biz