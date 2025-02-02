2 February 2025
EN

Halil Atli: "We lost the match by a small margin due to ordinary mistakes"

Basketball
News
2 February 2025 16:49
20
Halil Atli: "We lost the match by a small margin due to ordinary mistakes"

"First of all, I would like to thank our fans who did not leave us alone in the away game and supported us."

Ganja head coach Halil Atli shared his thoughts with the club's press service after the game with Ordu, Idman.biz reports.

Turkish specialist said that the match was a good game for basketball fans: "We wanted to give the fans a victory in Baku. But it didn't happen. We had losses in the squad. We didn't have much opportunity to rotate. We built our game plan accordingly. We did good work on the court. We fought until the end. But after one or two simple mistakes, we gave up the advantage in the main time. The match was played in extra time. We also lost the match by a small margin due to ordinary mistakes there."

The head coach emphasized that they will focus on the upcoming games: "We will try to eliminate the shortcomings. We want to show our fans good games and make them happy."

Today, in the 13th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Ganja lost to Ordu in an away match with a score of 93:90.

Idman.biz

Related news

Lankaran head coach: "It was difficult to win after 10 consecutive defeats"
17:40
Basketball

Lankaran head coach: "It was difficult to win after 10 consecutive defeats"

Belarusian specialist expressed his belief that they will achieve better results in the next games
Ordu head coach: “It was a very difficult match, we managed to win”
17:17
Basketball

Ordu head coach: “It was a very difficult match, we managed to win”

Blanco emphasized that they started the game unsuccessfully

Shahriyar Askerov: “A number of our players’ mistakes led to this”
17:04
Basketball

Shahriyar Askerov: “A number of our players’ mistakes led to this”

The head coach expressed his dissatisfaction with his players
Azerbaijan’s opponents in the European 3x3 Basketball Qualifiers revealed
31 January 12:26
Basketball

Azerbaijan’s opponents in the European 3x3 Basketball Qualifiers revealed

Upcoming European Championship Qualifiers in Kosovo

Smith makes confident statement ahead of Neftchi match
31 January 10:59
Basketball

Smith makes confident statement ahead of Neftchi match

NTD's key player looks forward to competitive showdown

Baku gears up for 3x3 Basketball World Cup Qualifiers
30 January 10:28
Basketball

Baku gears up for 3x3 Basketball World Cup Qualifiers

12 nations to compete for a spot in the main tournament

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!
31 January 15:27
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!

The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar reached this milestone following his latest win with Al-Nassr

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
1 February 14:51
Football

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray

Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed
31 January 17:11
Football

Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed

Turkish clubs set for exciting matchups in the knockout round

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS
31 January 18:10
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS

The FIDE has released the February 2025 world chess rankings