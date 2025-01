The opponents for Azerbaijan’s 3x3 basketball teams have been confirmed for the qualification stage of the European Championship.

The men’s national team will compete against Ireland, Kosovo, Cyprus, Albania, and Malta. The women’s team will face Ireland, Kosovo, Cyprus, and Malta, Idman.biz reports.

The winners of both the men’s and women’s qualification stages will earn a spot in the main phase of the European Championship.

The qualification matches will take place on June 7-8.

