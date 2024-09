Nakhchivan basketball club has strengthened its team with two players.

The team has signed a contract with Nazar Guliyev and Ehsan Shabani, Idman.biz reports.

An agreement was reached with both basketball players until the end of the season. Shabani spent the first part of the last season in Sumgait and the second half in Ganja.

22-year-old Nazar Guliyev, 201 cm tall, performed in Sumgait.

Khazri, a participant of the last championship, was renamed Nakhchivan from this season.

Idman.biz