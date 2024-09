Nakhchivan has strengthened with North Macedonian basketball player Luka Petrovski.

1-year contract was signed with the 28-year-old Idman.biz reports.

The 195 cm tall basketball player spent the last season in the Academy FMP Skopje team, which plays in the first league of North Macedonia.

The regional club has previously announced that it has added American Tremere Brown to its team.

Idman.biz