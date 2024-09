Guba Basketball Club made their next transfer move.

The third transfer of the club was from the USA, Idman.biz reports.

Thus, the team headed by Shahriyar Asgarov agreed with Simeon Kirkland. He will spend this season at Guba. The basketball player born in 1998 has already joined the team's camp.

During his career, Kirkland played in Southwestern college, Alabama-Birmingham university, as well as Iverioni (Georgia) and Primorye (Montenegro) clubs.

Idman.biz