Ganja, competing in Azerbaijan Basketball League, experienced mass separations.

As Idman.biz reports, the club said goodbye to 6 basketball players.

They are Donovan Fields, Taevon Horton, Irshaad, Hunte, Jules Moore, Derek Rhodes and Kenyon Duling.

Before this mass separation, head coach Bedri Meric parted ways with the club.

