The FIBA ​​ranking of national teams consisting of women's basketball players has been announced.

116 national teams were included in the list, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan national team is 107th in the table. Azerbaijan team has 43.5 points.

Compared to the last table, Azerbaijan national team has fallen two places. Azerbaijan team is 44th in Europe.

The list is headed by the USA with 883.3 points.

Idman.biz