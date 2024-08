Sabah basketball club tested its strength in the inspection match.

The team of Rimas Kurtinaitis met with Rostock Seawolves, Idman.biz reports.

In the match held in Lithuania, Sabah won against the German Bundesliga representative with a score of 72:71.

The champion of Azerbaijan is preparing for the qualification stage of the FIBA ​​Champions League.

Idman.biz