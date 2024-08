Mercedes Walker, a member of the Azerbaijan national team in 3x3 basketball, has finished her career.

It was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Walker, who has been protecting the honor of Azerbaijan national team since 2015, made this decision after the European Cup.

Mercedes, who won the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017 as part of the national team, also wore the uniform of our team at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz