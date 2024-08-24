Azerbaijan national team dropped three places with two defeats

The ranking list of women's teams has been announced after the group stage of the 3x3 European Cup.

The table includes the best 30 teams in the world, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani national team ranks 16th in the world. Azerbaijan team has 234,649 points.

Two defeats in the European Cup had a serious impact on Azerbaijan national team. Azerbaijan basketball players lost 14,627 rating points in the tournament in Austria. This caused Azerbaijan team to drop 3 places.

The table is headed by Canada - 571,376. The Netherlands (477,797) is second and France (448,052) is third.

