Baku stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series has been concluded.

The Netherlands and Spain teams met in the final of the two-day tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The winner of the match was determined in overtime. Having lost the advantage in the main time, the Dutch basketball players lost with the score of 16:18 in the extra time. Spain won the title of champion.

16 teams competed in the Baku stage.

Idman.biz