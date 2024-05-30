30 May 2024
Staff of Azerbaijan national team and Baku Flames for the Women's Series in Gabala

Basketball
News
30 May 2024 10:54
16
The squads that will participate in the Gabala stage of the 3x3 women's basketball series have been announced.

The basketball players who will wear the uniforms of the representatives of Azerbaijan who will participate in the competition have also been announced, Idman.biz reports.

Sali Al-Khuri, Naila Alisultanova, Laman Ibrahimova and Binata Rizvanova were included in the team of the newly established Baku Flames club.

Tatyana Deniskina, Aleksandra Mollenhauer, Dina Ulyanova and Marcedes Walker will wear the uniform of the Azerbaijan national team. Tiffani Hayes, one of the leaders of the team that won a license for Paris-2024, will not be in the team this time. She was replaced by Deniskina, who was a reserve player at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Hong Kong.

It should be noted that the Gabala stage will be held on June 2-3.

