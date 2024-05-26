Shirzad Shirzadov: "Decent performance in the European Cup is one of our main tasks"

"In the final match against Khazri, I played perhaps the best game of my career."

Sabah basketball player Shirzad Shirzadov said this to Idman.biz.

He evaluated the 2023/2024 season in which they became champions in the Azerbaijan Basketball League. According to Shirzadov, they had a very difficult year: "The last games were tense in the truest sense of the word. I am very happy that we are champions. The absence of Ender and Alikamran in the first game of the final series created some difficulties, but then with their return, we were able to show our game. We worked hard this season, so we achieved what we want. After that, our main goal is to become the national champion again. It is also one of our main duties to properly represent our country in the European Cup."

It should be noted that Sabah won against Khazri in the final series with a score of 3:1.

Banuchichak Huseynli

Idman.biz