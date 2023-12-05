Nazlijan Parlak "We will write history again with the national team, I believe in it" - INTERVIEW

The interview of Nazlıcan Parlak, the footballer of the Azerbaijan national team, who plays at "Galatasaray", to the Idman.biz

- You were injured in the match against arch-rival Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super League. How is your injury?

- At the moment, I am in good condition. I will most likely have surgery this week. I have been injured for some time now. But despite this, I have done a number of physical exercises.

- It is said that he can stay out of the field for up to 9 months after the operation. Then it won't be difficult to get back in shape?

- I will do my best to return to the fields as soon as possible. I will get back into shape very strongly. Everyone will witness this.

- You were not in the team for the Cyprus game in the League of Nations. Did you watch the game in which our players won the first place in the group and qualified for the B division?

- In the summer, when our team played with the Cypriot national team, a problem arose due to technical reasons. That's why I couldn't watch the whole meeting. But I was looking at the account of the match on online sites. Later, I watched the video recording of the match and discussed it with my teammates.

- How would you interpret the victory won on the trip?

- This was an expected result. There was no team that our team could not defeat in this group. We were the best among the Turkish teams. We will continue to increase our victories every day. As we made history in the match against Cyprus, we will do the same in the upcoming games. We believe it.

- That is, it will not be difficult to bring the continuation of this success in the B division where the strong will play?

- Of course, success will continue. We will always win in a way that suits us. I have a lot of confidence in our team. I wish every player good luck in all competitions.

- Today our national team will face the Faroe Islands. What is your expectation from the game?

- We will play the last match of the group at home and win. I think this game will be very interesting, fun and most importantly different. I believe that the match will end in our favor.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz