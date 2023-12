"Dinamo" Zagreb won in the Croatian Championship.

Idman.biz reports that "Dinamo" Zagreb, the Azerbaijani player Mahir Enreli performs, won against "Slaven" in an away match.

Mahir watched the 17th round away match from the bench. The head coach of the Zagreb club has already been in 4 games, he does not give Emreli a chance. The match ended with a score of 2:0.

It should be noted that "Dinamo" scored 30 points in 15 matches and was ranked 3rd.

